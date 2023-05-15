Kim Petras Plans To ‘Feed The Beast’ With Her Debut Album This Summer

It feels like Kim Petras has been around longer than she has, and that’s because she’s squeezed utter dominance into a relatively short period of time. Petras notched her first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Unholy,” her collaboration with Sam Smith that also made her the first openly trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys.

More recently, Petras dropped “Alone” with Nicki Minaj and attended the 2023 Met Gala. The German pop star has done all of this (and plenty more) before putting out a debut album. That will change this summer.

“The story begins on June 23rd,” Petras posted this morning, May 15. “Feed The Beast.”

Indeed, Feed The Beast is the title of her forthcoming debut album, and it wasn’t the only announcement Petras made this morning.

Petras was also revealed as one of Sports Illustrated‘s cover stars for the 2023 edition of its annual Swimsuit Issue. That reveal happened on TODAY. The other cover stars are Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, and Brooks Nader (as relayed by SI).

“I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated,” Petras told the publication. “It’s very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me.”