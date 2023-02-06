Sam Smith Grammys 2023
Getty Image
Marjorie Taylor Greene Went Full Charlie Day Meme Trying To Connect Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance, Pfizer, And, Uh, Satanic Abortion

Kim Petras and Sam Smith claimed Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaborative No. 1 hit “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammys last night, February 5 — making Petras the first-ever openly transgender woman to win the award. Petras and Smith celebrated by giving a devil-themed, risque performance of “Unholy.”

Not everybody was happy for them. More specifically, Republicans were really upset to see Smith in latex thigh-highs and Petras singing from inside a burning cage.

“This…is…evil,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted.

He was joined in his pearl-clutching by Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene: “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer. And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work.”

And several other conservative voices chimed in:

Host Trevor Noah seemingly foresaw the outrage and poked fun at it during the CBS broadcast.

“No, Mom, it wasn’t the actual devil,” Noah said while sitting aside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and pretending to be on the phone with his mother after Smith and Petras’ “Unholy” performance. “No, they were just dressed as the devil, Mom. […] Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood.”

Greene is actually lucky to have her Twitter high horse. She was temporarily locked out of her account in early January after unauthorized use of Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.”

