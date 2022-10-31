Chen Comeback Announcement
SM Entertainment
Pop

The K-Pop Releases, Concerts, And Events Postponed And Canceled In Wake Of The Itaewon Tragedy

by: Twitter

As South Korea officially enters a period of mourning as of yesterday (October 30) following the tragedy in Itaewon, the Korean entertainment industry responds by delaying or canceling new releases, concerts, and events.

EXO’s Chen was originally slated to make his long-awaited comeback today (October 31). However, SM Entertainment released a statement saying the singer’s third EP Last Scene has been “tentatively postponed.” The K-pop powerhouse label also canceled its annual hyped-up Halloween party, which was supposed to be held yesterday with a special red carpet livestream for first time ever.

JYP Entertainment has canceled TWICE’s 7th Anniversary ONCE Halloween fan meeting that was initially set for Saturday, November. 5. The label has also postponed the release of rock band Xdinary Heroes’ second EP Overload that was initially scheduled to release this Friday, November 4.

On the other hand, YG Entertainment released a statement on their social media accounts stating: “We have decided to temporarily postpone the promotion schedule and content release dates for our artists. We will further make a notice on the detailed schedules.”

Just two hours before his concert, JYJ member and soloist Kim Jaejoong personally requested to cancel his concert in Nagoya, Japan in wake of the horrific event, according to a statement from C-JeS Entertainment via Star News.

ZB Label, who houses female soloist AleXa, released an official statement temporarily postponing the promotion schedule for the artists’ upcoming EP Girls Gone Vogue slated for November 11. “Detailed schedule changes will be announced through a separate notice. We ask for your kind understanding,” the label tweeted on AleXa’s Twitter.

Other artists such as Apink’s Jung Eunji, Woolim Entertainment’s DRIPPIN, IRRIS, YOUNITE, and ICHILLIN have also released statements in regards to postponement as well.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of mourning until Saturday, November 5 after a deadly crowd surge occurred in the neighborhood of Itaewon killing at least 153 people.

