As South Korea officially enters a period of mourning as of yesterday (October 30) following the tragedy in Itaewon, the Korean entertainment industry responds by delaying or canceling new releases, concerts, and events.

EXO’s Chen was originally slated to make his long-awaited comeback today (October 31). However, SM Entertainment released a statement saying the singer’s third EP Last Scene has been “tentatively postponed.” The K-pop powerhouse label also canceled its annual hyped-up Halloween party, which was supposed to be held yesterday with a special red carpet livestream for first time ever.

안녕하세요. SM엔터테인먼트입니다. 10월 31일로 예정되어있던 첸 세 번째 미니앨범 '사라지고 있어 (Last Scene)'의 발매일이 잠정 연기되었음을 알려드립니다. — EXO (@weareoneEXO) October 30, 2022

JYP Entertainment has canceled TWICE’s 7th Anniversary ONCE Halloween fan meeting that was initially set for Saturday, November. 5. The label has also postponed the release of rock band Xdinary Heroes’ second EP Overload that was initially scheduled to release this Friday, November 4.

TWICE FANMEETING ONCE HALLOWEEN 3 취소 안내https://t.co/fvimJCZ5HB — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) October 31, 2022

On the other hand, YG Entertainment released a statement on their social media accounts stating: “We have decided to temporarily postpone the promotion schedule and content release dates for our artists. We will further make a notice on the detailed schedules.”

This is YG Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/YuZA4wzOC4 — YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) October 30, 2022

Just two hours before his concert, JYJ member and soloist Kim Jaejoong personally requested to cancel his concert in Nagoya, Japan in wake of the horrific event, according to a statement from C-JeS Entertainment via Star News.