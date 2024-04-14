The ladies of Saturday Night Live are giving a go at country music. Tonight (April 12), Chloe Troast, Chloe Fineman, and Ego Nwodim starred in “Get That Boy Back,” a new country bop in which the three get back at their men, who they believe are cheating.

As the age-old adage holds, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. But these women have some tricks up there sleeves.

“He’s playing with my heart, baby, he’s no good, so I took my lipstick, wrote my name on his hood,” sings Nwodim.

Fineman comes in, revealing how she vandalized her man’s truck.

“Mess with me, I’ma mess you up, so I took my keys to his Chevy pickup. My man left and he didn’t dream he kind, y ‘all the mess with his truck, I’ll destroy his mind,” she sings.

Troast may have the most insidious prank of them all, which entails her sneaking into her ex’s mother’s home, and convincing her she’s losing her mind. “He’s got a new chick and he thinks she rocks, but I’ll get him back with my break-up bod. I’m in his parents’ house, painted just like their wall, whispering, ‘get out’ in the middle of the night. Get out!,” she sings.

Elsewhere in the video, we see the ladies have made a big mistake. Chris Stapleton, who plays the alleged villain in the video, shares that he wasn’t actually cheating, and reveals what exactly caused such confusion.

You can see the video above.