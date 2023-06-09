chloe-fineman-the-idol.jpg
chloe fineman / hbo
TV

Chloe Fineman Nailed Everything Ridiculous About ‘The Idol’ With A Killer Impression Of Lily Rose-Depp

At the end of the series premiere of HBO’s Idol, pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose-Depp, plays her new song to a sleazy, rat-tailed nightclub owner named Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, aka the Weeknd). It’s called “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak” and the chorus goes: “I’m just a freak, yeah / You know I want it bad (I want it bad).” Tedros doesn’t believe she wants it bad, however, so he ties a robe over Jocelyn’s head and stabs a hole through it with a knife once she begins to panic. The Idol is its own form of parody, but kudos to SNL star Chloe Fineman for stepping in with a killer impression of Jocelyn.

“My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol,” she wrote on Instagram, along with two cigarette emojis. “(@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent).” Fineman nails Jocelyn’s general mental-illness-is-sexy vibe; when an off-screen “Tedros” tells her to sing like she can f*ck, she begins to belt out “Believe” by Cher. Fineman also perfectly apes the show’s dialogue, saying, “Music should sound like a slut, or a whore.”

To her credit, Rose-Depp found the video amusing. “I’m loling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ….. and ur makeup looks bomb,” she wrote in the comments of the video, which you can watch below.

Listen To This
Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age Of Pleasure’ Channels Freedom and Euphoria As Acts Of Resistance
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×