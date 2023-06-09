At the end of the series premiere of HBO’s Idol, pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose-Depp, plays her new song to a sleazy, rat-tailed nightclub owner named Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, aka the Weeknd). It’s called “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak” and the chorus goes: “I’m just a freak, yeah / You know I want it bad (I want it bad).” Tedros doesn’t believe she wants it bad, however, so he ties a robe over Jocelyn’s head and stabs a hole through it with a knife once she begins to panic. The Idol is its own form of parody, but kudos to SNL star Chloe Fineman for stepping in with a killer impression of Jocelyn.

“My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol,” she wrote on Instagram, along with two cigarette emojis. “(@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent).” Fineman nails Jocelyn’s general mental-illness-is-sexy vibe; when an off-screen “Tedros” tells her to sing like she can f*ck, she begins to belt out “Believe” by Cher. Fineman also perfectly apes the show’s dialogue, saying, “Music should sound like a slut, or a whore.”

To her credit, Rose-Depp found the video amusing. “I’m loling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ….. and ur makeup looks bomb,” she wrote in the comments of the video, which you can watch below.