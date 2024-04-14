Tonight (April 13), country hitmaker Chris Stapleton made a return to the Saturday Night Live stage. Still riding the high from the release of his fifth album, Higher, which was released last November, Stapleton crushed it in a performance of “White Horse,” a favorite from the album.

While on stage, Stapleton was joined by a full country band. Dressed in a stylish cowboy hat and fresh western wear, Stapleton delivered strong vocals, showcasing the emotional rawness of this particular song.

“If you want a cowboy on a white horse / Ridin’ off into the sunset / If that’s the kind of love you wanna wait for / Hold on tight, girl, I ain’t there yet,” sings Stapleton on the song’s chorus.

Tonight marks Stapleton’s third time on SNL — his first being in 2016 and his most recent being in 2018. Over the years, he’s become one of the biggest names in country music. While Stapleton is certainly a household name, he revealed in an interview with GQ that he never anticipated becoming as famous as he is now.

“I’d be lying if I said that I don’t like going out and playing a show to a full house of people. Especially when you’ve played for no people. That’s the drug,” he says. “But to be famous for the sake of being famous…. That was never the main want.”

You can see a clip of the performance above.