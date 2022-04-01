The Grammys are this weekend and now, just days out from the event, The Recording Academy and CBS have announced an additional artist added to the already-stacked lineup of performers: On April 3, Lady Gaga will take the Grammys stage.

It’s giving… GAGA. ✨ You didn’t think we’d show up to Vegas without her did you? Watch @ladygaga’s performance at the #GRAMMYs, April 3 on @CBS. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/OWdn2Zi7dB — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 1, 2022

Gaga joins a list of performers that includes Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, Maria Becerra, BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Nas, HER, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler. Foo Fighters were previously also included, but it was confirmed they dropped out of the show after canceling all upcoming performances due to Taylor Hawkins’ death.

Gaga has six nominations this year, all in conjunction with Tony Bennett: Record Of The Year; Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; and Best Music Video (all for “I Get A Kick Out Of You”); as well as Album Of The Year; Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album; and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; (all for Love For Sale). Gaga will presumably not be joined by Bennett for the performance, as the 95-year-old singer’s song/manager confirmed last year Bennett has retired from performing due to his age and Alzheimer’s disease.

Find the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.