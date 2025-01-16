Last year, in response to a clip of Dua Lipa performing at a private McDonald’s event, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Burger King UK joked, “Well we are going to bring out Lady Gaga at our next event.”

No word yet on if Gaga made out it out to that next event, but she has at least visited a Burger King location since then.

On X today (January 16), a Lady Gaga fan account shared a security video of Gaga at a BK, supposedly filmed in King City, California yesterday. In the video, Gaga does some classic waiting in the seemingly empty restaurant, sipping from one of the two drinks she’s holding, wandering around the ordering area, and generally meandering. After about 25 seconds, a man (Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky, the fan account says) emerges from what would seem to be the bathroom, and the two leave the fast food eatery together.

As they head out, another customer enters and seems to get a bit of a look at Gaga as she passes by the pop icon. She then keeps walking before doing a triple-take, as if wondering if that actually was Lady Gaga she just saw at a random Burger King on a Wednesday.

It’s a fun video, so check it out here.