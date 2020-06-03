Lady Gaga’s Emotional, Club-Ready ‘Chromatica’ Is A Return To Form

After the unprecedented, historical success of A Star Is Born — particularly the Grammy-winning single “Shallow” — Lady Gaga has never been better. So why did it still feel like she was still facing an uphill battle when it comes to pop itself? Well, fanatical, die-hard fans aside, Gaga’s pop music bonafides weren’t necessarily bolstered by the movie’s emotional, left-of-center ballad or ironic sell-out tracks. And after Joanne failed to get her back on top the way her camp hoped it would, the string of lackluster albums since the (unjust) flop of Artpop back in 2013 was only getting longer.

It’s not that her quick jazz standards follow-up a year later wasn’t another welcome example of her musical ambidexterity — Cheek To Cheek with Tony Bennett won a Grammy and debuted at No. 1 on the charts — it’s simply that amid all this pivoting, the monsters weren’t getting fed. They didn’t want family legacy-oriented anthems of self-discovery or, frankly, record-breaking soundtracks. They wanted dancefloor epics — needed them. And after an initial delay of Gaga’s album release due to the pandemic, it finally arrived last week.

Enter Chromatica, an album that constructs an entire world of glittering, pathos-driven bangers, each and every one of them ripe for both official and unofficial remixes, each and every one of them a full-blown, no-holds-barred pop song. Mother Monster knew her limit, a return to form was necessary, and the songs on Chromatica — which is apparently a new planet/universe she constructed to escape this one — still rely heavily on earth’s tried and true house music as a backbone. Even the orchestral interludes – not one, not two, but three — help showcase the bangers through elegant juxtaposition that, in the case of transitions like “Chromatica II” into “911,” enhance the whole listening process through dramatic effect.

Yet, Chromatica is not an easy listening album that immediately hits every sweet spot the first time through. In true Gaga fashion, some of the songs are remarkably sad, and in even truer Gaga fashion, plenty of them make absolutely no sense lyrically, sometimes venturing into a hodgepodge of symbols that are never fully fleshed out (See “Alice,” “1000 Doves,” and “Sine From Above,” to name a few). But if it manages to do anything, Chromatica creates a specific world and a distinct sound that’s the most cohesive sonic statement she’s released since 2011.

This cohesion can be credited, in some ways, to BloodPop, the producer who Gaga worked with most closely on the release. Of the sixteen songs, which includes three orchestral interludes as previously mentioned, the only tracks BloodPop doesn’t have a writing and producer credit on are the interludes and the track “Replay.” Though her earlier albums featured majority collaborations with producers like Fernando Garibay, RedOne (aka Nadir Khayat), and Paul Blair, never before has a Gaga album been dominated so completely by one collaborator.

Perhaps after years of wandering into jazz, movie soundtracks, country-pop and more, it was this kind of singular focus that brought her back to great heights as a pop queen — though it’s worth noting that BloodPop also produced nearly every song on Joanne, but most of those songs were Ronson co-writes and his influence came through stronger back then. In an interview with Paper magazine in March of this year, Gaga goes so far as to call BloodPop the “nucleus” of Chromatica, and like the emerging pop star-producer relationship between Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, the studio marriage of a pop icon/vocalist with a futuristic electronic producer is an excellent one.