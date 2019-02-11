Kicking things off right at the 2019 Grammys, “Shallow” from A Star Is Born picked up the first of what might possibly be many award wins tonight with a victory in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Lady Gaga gave a super emotional speech thanking God and Bradley Cooper — who wasn’t able to attend the show tonight — and talked about why this movie in particular was something she was really proud to be a part of.

“I was so proud to be part of a movie that addresses mental health issues, they’re so important.” Gaga said. “A lot of artists deal with that, and we’ve got to take care of each other.” She goes on to ask artists who might see each other struggling to help each other out, and even attempt to be honest in asking for help when they might need it most. Though Gaga and Cooper won’t be performing “Shallow” live tonight — Mark Ronson is going to be performing with Gaga instead — Cooper recently made a surprise appearance in Las Vegas during Gaga’s residency to give the crowd a real treat.

Watch the rest of Gaga’s speech in full up above and check out the full list of Grammy winners so far here.