Lady Gaga is a multiple Grammy Award and Oscar Award-winning songwriter with aspirations of securing a Tony. The “Abracadabra” singer’s latest release could serve as a warmup for that potential venture into stage production.

To promote her cosmetic brand Haus Labs’ latest product release, Gaga hit the booth for a fun flirty jingle. Over on TikTok, Gaga shared the tune (“The Lash Song”) dedicated to Haus Labs’ B Structural Mascara which sparked a hilarious response from her followers.

“Want my lash to be big / Need my lash to be long / Like my lash to feel good / Look my lashes are strong / If your lashes are short, be confident and have no fear / We made this mascara for you, B Structural is here,” sang Gaga.

Lady Gaga seems thrilled to reveal her brand’s expansion. However, if you scroll through the post’s comment section, Lady Gaga fans are focused on something else–missing out on The Mayhem Ball tickets. Or for the lucky few that did secure tickets, they claim to be financially tapped out.

“Honey, do you really think we still have money for this after the ticket sale 😭😭,” asked one user.

“I just wanted Mayhem Ball tickets 😞,” penned another.

“Can’t afford tickets but at least I can buy a mascara,” chimed one user.

“Is this what you were doing while I was fighting for my life in the Ticketmaster queue,” added another.

Most Lady Gaga fans won’t be fortunate enough to attend The Mayhem Ball. But at least they can secure some sort of souvenir. Even if it is a Haus Labs by Lady Gaga product.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga’s B Structural Volumizing + Lengthening Mascara is available now. Find more information here.