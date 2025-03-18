Despite having seven chart-topping studio album, multiple Grammys, and an Academy Award to her name, Lady Gaga says she’s just getting started.

But yesterday (March 17), during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the “Abracadabra” singer’s career stride thus far were acknowledged when Lady Gaga was bestowed with the Innovator Award.

During her acceptance speech, Lady Gaga used the time on stage to slam ageism across the music industry–especially in pop. “Winning an award honoring my entire career at 38 years old is a hard thing to get my head around,” she said. “On the one hand, I feel like I’ve been doing this forever, and on the other hand, I know I’m just getting started. So even though the world might consider a woman in her late 30s old for a pop star, which is insane, I promise that I’m just getting warmed up.”

This isn’t the first Lady Gaga pushed back against ageist remarks made in relation to her musical return. While hosting Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga touched on those same harsh critiques in her monologue.

Lady Gaga also took a moment to share her take on the award’s meaning, saying: “Innovation isn’t about breaking rules. It’s about writing your own and convincing the world they were theirs all along.”

She even gave a kind nod to Doechii who presented her with the Innovator Award as one herself.

Later in the evening Lady Gaga took home Best Collaboration for her song with Bruno Mars (“Die With a Smile”).

Watch Lady Gaga’s full acceptance speech during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards above.