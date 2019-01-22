Warner Bros

In 2018, Lady Gaga made just as much impact in the movie world as she did in the realm of music thanks to her leading role in A Star Is Born. The list of nominees for the 91st Annual Academy Awards was announced this morning, and sure enough, the Bradley Cooper-directed movie is well represented.

Thanks to these nominations, Gaga herself has actually made history and done something nobody has before: She is the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song (for “Shallow”) in the same year. It’s worth mentioning that no male actor had previously been nominated for Best Actor and Best Original song in the same year, and since “Shallow” is a duet with Cooper, he has become the first person to be nominated for Best Actor and Best Original Song in the same year.

It’s also worth noting that Mary J. Blige did something similar last year: She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Mudbound, and her song from the movie, “Mighty River,” earned a nod for Best Original Song.

Gaga’s competition for Best Original Song includes Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther song “All The Stars,” David Rawlings and Gillian Welch’s “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, and others.

Find the full list of this year’s Oscar nominations here.