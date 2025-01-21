Lady Gaga has something on the way.

Currently, her website displays a countdown atop an abstract background, which is set to reach 0 on January 27. When holding and moving the cursor on the page, it “paints in” the foreground, which features the text “LG1” in a font that’s not unlike that on the cover of Gaga’s debut album The Fame. This would seem to suggest Gaga has news related to that album coming next week.

There’s no immediately evident particular milestone for the album happening soon, as it was released on August 19, 2008, which was nearly 17 years ago. The same is true for the 2009 reissue The Fame Monster. (Although, the Beyoncé collaboration “Telephone” was released as a single on January 25, 2010, which will be almost exactly 15 years ago when the countdown ends. Worth noting is that last year, there were rumors Gaga and Beyoncé would reunite for a sequel.)

Meanwhile, Gaga recently shared her thoughts on music festivals, saying, “I used to go to Bonnaroo a lot, actually, when I was younger. It’s a place to just put pause on everything for a minute. You fall into everybody around you, and you fall into the music and the lights. I don’t think there’s anything that’s affected me as deeply in my life as live music.”