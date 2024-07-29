The show must go on. Nobody understands that more than Lady Gaga, who performed “Mon Truc En Plumes” by French ballet dancer, actress, and singer Renée “Zizi” Jeanmaire during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

Gaga’s dazzling medley was almost canceled, however, as Maud Le Pladec, the Olympics and Paralympics choregrapher and head of dance, exclusively told Variety.

“Unfortunately, it was the only [performance] that, for safety reasons, we had to pre-record late in the afternoon, once we knew for sure that it was going to rain — we had minute-by-minute updates, we had never watched the weather forecast so closely in our lives. We assessed that it was going to be too dangerous for performers, even with a few drops of rain. [Gaga] wanted to do it absolutely so we preferred to pre-record it rather than cancel it,” Le Pladec said.

Le Pladec additionally relayed that Gaga “was on site” during the opening ceremony and “watched her musical number on screen from her dressing room before returning to her hotel.” (The same hotel where Gaga played snippets from her forthcoming seventh studio album on Sunday, July 28.)

Gaga posted what the performance meant to her across her social media accounts, as seen below.