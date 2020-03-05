Lady Gaga Will Perform In Six Cities This Summer For ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’

Lady Gaga has announced a high-production Live Nation tour in Europe and the US for this summer. Dubbed The Chromatica Ball Tour, Gaga’s performances will kick off in Paris in July and come to a close in New Jersey in August.

Each ticket sold as part of the US tour will include a CD copy of Gaga’s forthcoming record Chromatica. Furthermore, $1 from all US tickets sold will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, an organization founded by Gaga and her mother that aims to create safe and opportune spaces for children in their communities.

Gaga recently announced the record Chromatica following her lead single “Stupid Love.” In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga revealed the goal of her record was to make as many people happy as possible. “Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud,” she said. “But I go, I said, ‘I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.'”

Check out Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour dates below.

07/24 — Paris, France @ Stade de France

07/30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/05 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/09 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/14 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/19 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Tickets for The Chromatica Ball Tour are available for purchase starting 03/16. Fans can also opt for a VIP package, which includes premium seats, a backstage tour, VIP parking, exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more. Find tickets here.

Chromatica is out 04/10 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.