The coronavirus is still the biggest international headline right now, and people all over the world are trying to figure out the best ways to handle the situation. Over the weekend, for example, a city council meeting to address the matter was held in Italy. While the conversation was understandably serious, there was a moment of levity: Lady Gaga’s new Chromatica single “Stupid Love” started playing on somebody’s phone and interrupted the proceedings, which gave everybody a quick laugh.

A video of what happened made the rounds online, so much so that it captured Gaga’s attention. She offered a response to the clip, sharing the video and writing, “and this is why I make music.”

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

On another coronavirus-related musical note, Vietnam produced a PSA about protecting yourself from the virus through good hygiene, and the song they made is unexpectedly catchy.

Like many other fields of endeavor, the music world has also been significantly impacted by the coronovirus’ global outbreak. Multiple major artists have decided to cancel or postpone shows in Asia and other parts of the world due to coronavirus concerns. The growing list of artists includes BTS, Green Day, The National, Khalid, Mabel, Stormzy, and X Ambassadors.

