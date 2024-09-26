Over the past month or so, Lana Del Rey has been romantically linked to Jeremy Dufrene, who works as an airboat alligator tour guide in Louisiana. Although she seemingly denied they were in a relationship, new legal paperwork appears to indicate otherwise.

TMZ reports that “according to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court,” Del Rey and Dufrene picked up a marriage license on September 23. The paperwork apparently hasn’t been returned yet, so it appears the two haven’t tied the knot, or at least haven’t made it legally official.

In August, the two were seen holding hands backstage at Leeds Festival in the UK (via this TikTok video), shopping at Harrods in London, and eating at a local pub.

The connection between the two dates as far back as 2019, when Del Rey went on one of Dufrene’s tours and shared photos of it on Facebook. Del Rey then went on another tour earlier this year and posted about it on Instagram, tagging Dufrene in the post, calling him “my guy.”

Beyond that, Del Rey is preparing her upcoming album Lasso, and she recently said of it, “All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure. If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are.”