Lana Del Rey apparently dropped the tracklist to her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and then quickly deleted it. However, not quick enough, as fans caught the list of songs — and a new image from a risqué photoshoot that Del Rey did.

Lana Del Rey looks beautiful in new photo for ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.’ 🤍 pic.twitter.com/I4BiA4wzH2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

Given that she’s only shared the title track as a lead single so far, the complete album boasts a ton of collaborations — including Father John Misty, Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Tommy Genesis…. and potentially a pastor named Judah Smith?

In typical Del Rey fashion, there’s also some even longer and wilder track titles. If you thought the album name wasn’t lengthy enough, there’s the “Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing.”

For some reason, she also has other interesting ones like “Aw” and “Taco Truck X VB”… Maybe a Spice Girls reference?

Continue scrolling for the tracklist to Lana Del Rey’s new album.

1. “The Grants”

2. “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

3. “Sweet”

4. “Aw”

5. “Judah Smith Interlude”

6. “Candy Necklace”

7. “Jon Batiste Interlude”

8. “Kintsugi”

9. “Fingertips”

10. “Paris, Texas”

11. “Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing”

12. “Let The Light In” (feat. Father John Misty)

13. “Margaret” (feat. Bleachers)

14. “Fishtail”

15. “Peppers” (feat. Tommy Genesis)

16. “Taco Truck X VB”

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out March 24. Pre-order it here.