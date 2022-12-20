Breakups are difficult. But when you are splitting from a musician, it is only intensified, even in some cases, immortalized in their songs (see Taylor Swift’s discography). Pop singer Lana Del Rey’s ex-lover is learning this lesson all too well. As the songwriter gears up for the release of her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Rey is going out of her way to ensure her former boyfriend knows he is the project’s muse.

After taking out one billboard to promote the album, fans quickly noticed something strange about the project’s marketing effort. With only a sole display ad taken out, fans would have assumed it would stand somewhere around Rey’s hometown of New York City. However, this was not the case. Instead, the billboard stands firmly on a fixture in Tulsa, Oklahoma — the hometown of her ex.

Lana Del Rey had an album billboard placed in her ex's hometown: “There's only one and it's in Tulsa ☠️” pic.twitter.com/BiTG81nyVW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2022

Rey hasn’t confirmed which ex her new music is about, but all signs point to retired Tulsa police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The podcast host hasn’t addressed the rumors.

lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc — terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022

The pair were public with their relationship, even attending red-carpet events together, but after calling it quits in March 2020, they haven’t been seen together since.

they dated for 6 months from 2019-2020 pic.twitter.com/q5f1s59zhO — terrence (@honeym0000n) December 20, 2022

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10/2023 via Polydor Records/Interscope. Pre-order it here.