Lana Del Rey
Getty Image
Pop

Fans May Have Figured Out The Ex That Lana Del Rey Chose For A ‘Personal’ Billboard To Promote Her Next Album

Breakups are difficult. But when you are splitting from a musician, it is only intensified, even in some cases, immortalized in their songs (see Taylor Swift’s discography). Pop singer Lana Del Rey’s ex-lover is learning this lesson all too well. As the songwriter gears up for the release of her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Rey is going out of her way to ensure her former boyfriend knows he is the project’s muse.

After taking out one billboard to promote the album, fans quickly noticed something strange about the project’s marketing effort. With only a sole display ad taken out, fans would have assumed it would stand somewhere around Rey’s hometown of New York City. However, this was not the case. Instead, the billboard stands firmly on a fixture in Tulsa, Oklahoma — the hometown of her ex.

Rey hasn’t confirmed which ex her new music is about, but all signs point to retired Tulsa police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The podcast host hasn’t addressed the rumors.

The pair were public with their relationship, even attending red-carpet events together, but after calling it quits in March 2020, they haven’t been seen together since.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10/2023 via Polydor Records/Interscope. Pre-order it here.

