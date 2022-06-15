Today, powerhouse producer and musician Jack Antonoff has rejuvenated his project Bleachers, releasing a short film titled How Dare You Want More, as well as a bundle of remixes with Earth, Wind & Fire and A.G. Cook.

The remixes are of tracks from Bleachers’ Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which they released last summer. A.G. Cook reimagines “Stop Making This Hurt” while Earth, Wind, & Fire founding member Verdine White transforms “How Dare You Want More.” The film is a sequel to 2015’s Thank You And Sorry, and it’s directed and produced by Bill Benz while Antonoff, Zoë Chao, Rachel Antonoff, Bob Balaban, Ana Gasteyer, and more star in it. Additionally, the film was recorded at Electric Lady Studios.

Meanwhile, a new album is supposedly on the horizon for the band. In January, before bringing “How Dare You Want More” to SNL, Antonoff tweeted: “I am going to put out a bleachers album this year.” Last year, he worked on some of the biggest LPs, like St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home, Lorde’s Solar Power, Clairo’s Sling, Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club, and more.

Watch How Dare You Want More above and listen to the remixes with Earth, Wind, And Fire and A.G. Cook below.