It’s Lana Del Rey’s day. The star unveiled her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and it has fans in shambles. Whether it’s the vulnerable “Fingertips” or the sprawling opener “The Grants,” the songs are impacting listeners hard. This is especially true about the sultry “Peppers.”

No one was expecting the “Born To Die” performer to have a hook that name-drops Angelina Jolie, but this track does. It’s a sample of Tommy Genesis’ 2015 song “Angelina” and it goes, “Hands on your knees / I’m Angelina Jolie.”

It’s prompting many memes, as is just the general beauty of the music.

“I take off all my clothes, dance naked for the neighbors / I’m like, ‘F*ck it, gonna give a show,’ I open up the blinds,” she sings with her typical carefree aura.

The brooding nature of the song almost feels in the realm of Billie Eilish — who Del Rey recently praised. “With Billie, I mean, talk about a woman who’s, like, cooked good all the way through,” she said. “Not only the way she sings, her vocal inflections, you can’t even copy it, but as a person, she’s just — every now and then, you meet someone who’s just a good person. And it’s not like that’s a requirement — in fact, usually, it’s the opposite — to be a good artist. But she just happens to be both.”

