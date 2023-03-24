After taking some time to herself, Lana Del Rey made her long-awaited run to music late last year. In December, the singer released the title track to her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Now that those same fans have had time to sit with the project, they are flocking to social media to praise it.

The latest tidbit Lana Del Rey fans are in awe about is her sampling one of her own songs from just a few years ago on the album. On the body of the work’s closing track, “Taco Truck x VB,” Lana incorporated a sample of her 2019 track, “Venice B*tch.”

Released as the second single from her album, Norman F*cking Rockwell!, the track became a favorite amongst diehard Lana Del Rey fans. Pleasantly surprised by its incorporation into the second half of the song “Taco Truck x VB,” fans jumped onto Twitter to give their thoughts on its use.

THE WAY LANA TRANSITIONED TACO TRUCK INTO FUCKING VENICE BITCH IM SCREAMING CRYING AND THROWING UP pic.twitter.com/rYpL22qVld — sean 🌙 (@kitsbongwater) March 24, 2023

VENICE BITCH COMING OUT OF NO WHERE HOLY SHIT TACO TRUCK HOLY SHIT LANA pic.twitter.com/M2lFrMcJ7i — David (@BoredATheTemple) March 22, 2023

Lana eating these hoes up on Taco Truck X VB #OceanBlvd pic.twitter.com/oTHbvrgdtw — david (@chunkywonton_) March 24, 2023

the venice b**ch sample on lana’s new album… she did that for me pic.twitter.com/edAoiCbnPK — gus ♱ (@vilesalem) March 23, 2023

16. Taco Truck x VB 🤍

The lyrics made everyone laugh 😂, Love lana for that.

This production is very different, and i can HEAR the venice bitch sample,

OKAY TRAP VENICE BITCH — christian 🤍 (@christianspost1) March 22, 2023

every lana album should end with a venice bitch sample from now on — joan callamezzo (@lanadellit) March 23, 2023

holy shit??? a venice bitch sample??? lana pls give us more of these left turns!!! https://t.co/rRYn3QBYFw — abner (@naalimpungatan) March 24, 2023

LOVE THE NEW LANA DEL REY ALBUM, I DIDN'T LISTEN ENOUGH TI SAY ANYTHING EKSE BUT OMG THE VENICE BITCH SAMPLE… I LITERALLY SCREAMED — 🏹Ryan🌼 (TV)• (@makeupfakelove) March 24, 2023

Initial thoughts about Lana Ocean Blvd.

– The Grants is her worst opening

– Fingertips & Kintsugi are already underrated

– Judah Smith Interlude… anyway

– Margaret, Let The Light In & Taco Truck are my top 3 atm

pic.twitter.com/j4mITP7llE — 𝖇𝖗𝖊𝖙𝖙 ♈︎ (@vespertingz) March 24, 2023

While “Taco Truck x VB” has received a lot of love thus far on social media, even prompting some users to share their preferred taco orders, not everyone was thrilled by the first half of the track. Some users called out the singer for making light of Latin culture.

lana after she wrote taco truck x vb pic.twitter.com/WfSWbI4Vgs — dylan 🎞 (@dylandeltwink) March 23, 2023

Lana calling herself “Lanita” on Taco Truck pic.twitter.com/t6ehTSDjQJ — 𝔪𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔶 (@plasticfads) March 23, 2023

Lana on Taco Truck x VB pic.twitter.com/FvVgW3iYib — Asa Haynes (@Asa_Haynes) March 24, 2023

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.