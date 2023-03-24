Lana Del Rey
Getty Image
Pop

Lana Del Rey Fans Are In Awe Of Her Sampling One Of Her Own Songs From Just A Few Years Ago On ‘Ocean Blvd’

After taking some time to herself, Lana Del Rey made her long-awaited run to music late last year. In December, the singer released the title track to her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Now that those same fans have had time to sit with the project, they are flocking to social media to praise it.

The latest tidbit Lana Del Rey fans are in awe about is her sampling one of her own songs from just a few years ago on the album. On the body of the work’s closing track, “Taco Truck x VB,” Lana incorporated a sample of her 2019 track, “Venice B*tch.”

Released as the second single from her album, Norman F*cking Rockwell!, the track became a favorite amongst diehard Lana Del Rey fans. Pleasantly surprised by its incorporation into the second half of the song “Taco Truck x VB,” fans jumped onto Twitter to give their thoughts on its use.

While “Taco Truck x VB” has received a lot of love thus far on social media, even prompting some users to share their preferred taco orders, not everyone was thrilled by the first half of the track. Some users called out the singer for making light of Latin culture.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.

