Prior to the coronavirus shutting down all tours, Lana Del Rey was forced to cancel her own, which was in support of her 2019 album Norman F*cking Rockwell. The cancellation wasn’t about the pandemic; the decision was due to coming down with an illness that forced her to go on vocal rest for four weeks. Fans could still look forward to her forthcoming audiobook, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, but after a pair of delays, it’s still unknown when it will arrive. To sate her fans, Del Rey shared another poem from the audiobook.

The latest snippet comes after Del Rey first shared a section back in early March, but since she only posted a written form of the poem — along with a still image of clouds — fans were still unsure of how the finished audiobook would sound. A little over a month later, Del Rey posted another section, this one with a video of clouds. The latest snippet is straight from the audiobook itself, so fans now have a better idea of what to expect.

In addition to the new poem, Del Rey also shared its cover art, which depicts a close-up painting of five lemons hanging from a tree. She also revealed that he audiobook’s music will be provided by Jack Antonoff.

You can listen to the poem in the audio above.