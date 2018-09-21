Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In case you missed it, today (September 21) is an unofficial musical holiday. It’s the date commemorated in the iconic Earth, Wind & Fire classic, “September”: “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” Every year on the 21st, streams of the 1978 hit begin to pile up as fans reminisce on good times of summers past and make new memories for the next time around. For the last three years, one super fan has gone all out with his celebration with increasingly elaborate videos dancing to the jubilant strains of Earth, Wind & Fire, and this time around, he’s doing it for a cause.

Twitter comedian Demi Adejuyigbe, who goes by the handle electrolemon on the popular social platform, has made it a point to commemorate the 21st night of September (or day, actually) by doing annual videos dancing along to “September” and has garnered a huge audience for them. This year, the video incorporates confetti cannons, wardrobe changes, elaborate backdrops, and a children’s choir, as well as a link to a “Sept. 21” T-shirt being sold by electrolemon, with the proceeds being donated to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), and The National Center for Transgender Equality.

the first year i did this, @rachelmillman had the great idea of selling these shirts for charity. thanks to nathan & caitlin @cottonbureau, i'm doing exactly that. All the money made from these shirts is going to @RAINN @RAICESTEXAS & @TransEquality https://t.co/zlCb6kuCeC — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) September 21, 2018

Adejuyigbe is also a musician and television writer, with credits on NBC’s The Good Place and The Late Late Show With James Corden.