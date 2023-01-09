As noted by Uproxx last month, Matty Healy is “a polarizing man.” The 1975’s At Their Very Best Tour, in support of their Being Funny In A Foreign Language album, has presented plenty of evidence to back that up. Since the North American trek began in early November, Healy has eaten a raw slab of meat, smoked cigarettes on stage, and made out with myriad fans.

The 1975’s At Their Very Best European and UK leg kicked off on Sunday, January 8, in Brighton, and if you thought Healy’s bizarre behavior was reserved for the States, you’d be wrong. As relayed by Metro and captured by Pop Crave, Healy sucked a fan’s thumb after venturing from the stage to the front row.

Matty Healy sucked a fan’s thumb at a recent The 1975 show. pic.twitter.com/13oKyZ4JeU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2023

A Tweeter named Kayleigh is claiming to be the owner of said thumb, even changing her display name to “Kayleigh (Thumb Girl)”:

matty healy just sucked my thumb goodnight pic.twitter.com/z81y4nUvd6 — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 8, 2023

“He blew a kiss before the thumb thing, no I need him to pay for my therapy right now,” Kayleigh added. That was followed by another tweet, “None of these people on this train know what Matty did to my thumb last night.”

he blew a kiss before the thumb thing, no i need him to pay for my therapy right now pic.twitter.com/REeJu9SKIJ — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 9, 2023

none of these people on this train know what matty did to my thumb last night — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 9, 2023

Another alleged attendee shared video of Healy kissing her (with plenty of tongue) while singing “Robbers.”

so matty healy just french kissed me pic.twitter.com/2v06jUZPBS — giulia (@dntyoumind) January 8, 2023

The 1975 will next perform tonight, January 9, at the Bournemouth International Center, with a show at London’s famed O2 on Thursday, January 12. If you can’t experience Healy’s unhinged performance art in person, live vicariously through Kayleigh (Thumb Girl)’s tweets below.

me realising matty sucked my thumb after he ate that raw meat pic.twitter.com/4s0BTweaB6 — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 8, 2023

EVERYONE IS CALLING ME THUMB GIRL BYE — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 8, 2023

how am i meant to recover when i see this!!! can i breathe!! for 5 minutes!!! https://t.co/FBMszkAqB8 — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 9, 2023

ok @jamieoborne to make up for the thumb sucking, tell matty to play ballad at london 🔫 — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 9, 2023

why was he looking at me like that!!! pic.twitter.com/715SA4gNSg — kayleigh (thumb girl) (@kayyculffx) January 9, 2023