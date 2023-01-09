Matty Healy The 1975 Reading Festival 2022
Matty Healy Is Keeping The 1975 Concerts Weird In 2023, If Him Sucking On A Fan’s Thumb Is Any Indication

As noted by Uproxx last month, Matty Healy is “a polarizing man.” The 1975’s At Their Very Best Tour, in support of their Being Funny In A Foreign Language album, has presented plenty of evidence to back that up. Since the North American trek began in early November, Healy has eaten a raw slab of meat, smoked cigarettes on stage, and made out with myriad fans.

The 1975’s At Their Very Best European and UK leg kicked off on Sunday, January 8, in Brighton, and if you thought Healy’s bizarre behavior was reserved for the States, you’d be wrong. As relayed by Metro and captured by Pop Crave, Healy sucked a fan’s thumb after venturing from the stage to the front row.

A Tweeter named Kayleigh is claiming to be the owner of said thumb, even changing her display name to “Kayleigh (Thumb Girl)”:

“He blew a kiss before the thumb thing, no I need him to pay for my therapy right now,” Kayleigh added. That was followed by another tweet, “None of these people on this train know what Matty did to my thumb last night.”

Another alleged attendee shared video of Healy kissing her (with plenty of tongue) while singing “Robbers.”

The 1975 will next perform tonight, January 9, at the Bournemouth International Center, with a show at London’s famed O2 on Thursday, January 12. If you can’t experience Healy’s unhinged performance art in person, live vicariously through Kayleigh (Thumb Girl)’s tweets below.

