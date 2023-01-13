Taylor Swift may be the self-proclaimed anti-hero, but her presence alone made Matty Healy adjust his normal tour behavior. From sucking a fan’s thumb and getting a tattoo on stage to making out with fans (after id checking them, of course), The 1975 frontman’s rockstar behavior has sparked numerous concert etiquette conversations on social media.

However, due to Swift’s attendance at the indie rocker’s latest show, not only as a fan of the group but an exceptional guest performance, Healy was sure to be on his best behavior at London’s O2 arena. Concertgoers were surprised to see Swift perform a song from her chart-topping Midnights album. Swift also joined in as the band performed an acoustic version of their 2012 Facedown EP single “The City.” But fans were even more surprised when Healy forwent what had become a signature part of the show.

Healy took to the mic to explain why, exclaiming, “I’m not kissing anyone in front of Taylor Swift. In front of the queen? Have some respect.”

Matty Healy tonight: "I'm not gonna kiss anyone tonight. Not in front of Taylor Swift. Not when the queen is here." I was waiting to see the video 👀 thank you to all of the people that's getting all of the videos from tonight's show uploaded pic.twitter.com/ZFJ8sqD8Pf — Fernanda Rmz (@FerRmzM) January 13, 2023

The singer may have been on his best behavior, hoping Swift would drop their unreleased collaboration in her musical vault. But instead, the band will return to the O2 arena for their final London show. Who knows what Healy will do during tonight’s show to make up for yesterday’s tameness?