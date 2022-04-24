Lorde is currently on her worldwide Solar Power Tour which is in support of her third album of the same title. She released the project last summer, nearly four years after she dropped her sophomore album, Melodrama. Lorde’s Solar Power Tour has been going well so far but it saw a slight bump in the plans after Lorde came down with a case of laryngitis which forced her to postpone shows in Connecticut and Washington D.C. Despite this, it’s Lorde’s past tour in support of Melodrama that’s been getting some attention as of late.

someone made a compilation of lorde shushing her crowd 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JapsTwfRiw — KULONSITE (@KULONSITE) April 17, 2022

It comes after multiple videos arrived on social media showing her shushing the crowd she performed in front of. Many wondered what was the reason for the action, and in a video Lorded recently sent to the @lordecontent Instagram account, the singer explains the shushing. “I just woke up … I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” Lorde said. “That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it a capella or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different.”

She continued, “If you come to my shows, you know it’s an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

You can watch Lorde shush multiple crowds and explain the move in the videos above.