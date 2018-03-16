Getty Image

When most music fans first met Lorde, she was a spunky teenager that skirted the line between the rock and pop worlds. She seemed completely unafraid to be many things at once, almost like a human representation of the musical tastes of her generation. But even as mature as her first big hit “Royals” sounded in 2013, enough so that it could be comfortably covered by Bruce Springsteen, part of Lorde’s appeal was that she was this young, fresh voice — a magnificent seedling that many were positive would grow into even more vibrant verdure. But exactly what form that would take was anyone’s guess.

But that’s the thing that Lorde is putting on display on her current Melodrama tour, which stopped by Staples Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night — that she doesn’t have to settle into a single lane. She can be a towering redwood in one moment and she can be a vibrant orchid the next. Her on-stage presence is to exude confidence, dancing like she was alone in her bedroom and challenging her audience to do the same. But in the next breath, Lorde can sit on her stage and bare a little bit of her soul for thousands of people, giving off the intimate impression that you’re old friends catching up. Lorde wants to be both of these things and sees no reason why they can’t exist in the same space, and the connective tissue between them is the life that can be drawn from being in her presence. All you have to do is breathe it in.

When Lorde launched her long-awaited arena run on March 1, many were talking about empty seats rather than the inspired performance. But if tours are going to be judged on how well they sell in Milwaukee or other smaller markets, then that would be a hard metric for many to succeed. In LA, at least, filling seats didn’t appear to be a problem.

And where the reasons for any potential ticket sale struggles aren’t difficult to hypothesize — a healthy festival schedule in 2017, nearly a year between the album release and the tour, the lack of legit hits on the record — that storyline felt like a footnote at the actual show. In fact, the Los Angeles love for Lorde was so ardent, even arriving before 8 PM, when opener Run The Jewels were scheduled to begin, found the outside of Staples Center calm and quiet. It wasn’t that fans didn’t turn out, it was that most arrived early and had already filled the arena for the opener’s set, going against the arrive-late and leave-early philosophy typically held by Angelenos.