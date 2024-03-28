A few years since Lorde dropped her Solar Power album, she is now treating fans to some new music. As part of A24’s re-release of the Talking Heads concert film, Stop Making Sense, they also put together a tribute record full of talented performers.

Lorde tackled the band’s “Take Me To The River,” as she has a sentimental attachment to them, first seeing them perform through a YouTube video as a twelve-year-old in 2008.

“This version of the first Talking Heads song I ever heard was done in a few days in Echo Park, L.A. with my friend Jimmy,” Lorde shared in an email. “It’s my interpretation of that pixellated spiritual experience. We did it fast, I didn’t let myself tidy it up too much, it had to feel young and imperfect, the peeling posters, the jaw of acne. It’s beyond a great honour to be part of this compilation. In doing so, I am reaching back through time and pinning something to that kid’s wall.”

Her new cover follows the previous single releases, including Paramore doing “Burning Down The House” and Teezo Touchdown putting his spin on “Making Flippy Floppy.”

Check out Lorde’s cover of “Take Me To The River” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.