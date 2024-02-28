Last August, film nerd favorite indie distributor A24 announced it had acquired the rights to re-release the Talking Heads concert film, Stop Making Sense. Then, early this year, A24 revealed that a tribute album to the film — and the works of the quirky, inventive band’s expansive discography — called Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense was in the works (with a suitably David Byrne-ish title, no less). After sharing Paramore’s cover of “Burning Down The House” last month, the next release from the tribute is Teezo Touchdown’s cover of “Making Flippy Floppy.”

The Texas artist is a fitting choice, as his own music refuses categorization or simplification. An album cut from the Heads’ 1983 album Speaking In Tongues, “Making Flippy Floppy” is perhaps less well-known than tracks like “Once In A Lifetime” or “This Must Be the Place,” but its funky bassline and elastic groove translate well in Teezo’s hands. While it’s a relatively straightforward cover that doesn’t try to get too cheeky or experimental, Teezo’s enthusiasm for the material is clear in his full-throated delivery of each line.

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense will mirror the original soundtrack album’s tracklist, with contributions from BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen, Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Girl in Red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, The National, and Toro y Moi

2024 looks like the year for cover projects inspired by films; the Bob Marley biopic One Love spawned its own covers EP with takes on Wailers classics from the likes of Leon Bridges, Daniel Caesar, and more.

Check out Teezo Touchdown’s “Making Flippy Floppy” cover above.

