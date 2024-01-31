Earlier this month, a Talking Heads tribute album was announced, with a teaser of Paramore’s rendition of the classic “Burning Down The House.” Well, the full song is out now, along with more info about the album, dubbed Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. The tribute album is part of the anniversary celebrations of the Stop Making Sense concert film and album, which were both released in 1984.

The tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet (in terms of who’s performing what), but the list of contributing artists has been. Along with Paramore, the project also features BadBadNotGood, Blondshell, The Cavemen, Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Girl In Red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, The National, Teezo Touchdown, and Toro y Moi. The project will feature all 16 songs from the original album.

The Everyone’s Getting Involved release date hasn’t been shared yet either, but you can listen to Paramore’s cover of “Burning Down The House” right now, above.