Last year, the Talking Heads concert film, Stop Making Sense, returned to theaters — decades after it was originally released. The band had reunited for a discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival tied to it. Now, the production company, A24, who led the film’s restoration, has now announced that a tribute album is on the way.

The company shared a teaser on social media, where 16 different artists will presumably be covering different songs from the Talking Heads. The first one to be revealed on the tracklist so far is Uproxx cover stars Paramore. The reveal saw lead singer Hayley Williams receiving a package, which turned out to be a replica of David Byrne’s classic gray oversized suit — which he wears in the movie.

In the background near the end of the video, there is a snippet of Paramore covering “Burning Down The House.” Fans have been freaking out online following the reveal of new music.

“All facets of my personality colliding… it’s so over for everyone,” one user wrote.

“Paramore stans, the panic is over! (I was never that worried, but this is a v v cool way to come back),” another added. There had been rumors of the band taking a break after fulfilling their label obligations, along with wiping their social media.

Check out A24’s announcement of the Stop Making Sense tribute album below.

