Maggie Rogers Announces The First Dates Of Her 2022 ‘Feral Joy’ Tour

After some teasing, Maggie Rogers announced her new album Surrender out in July. Her singles “That’s Where I Am” and “Want Want” showcased her new direction toward bigger, more ambitious pop anthems. About the latter track, she said, “It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness.” This bright texture of her songs has excited fans, previewing a colorful, uplifting record.

The “Alaska” singer recently announced that she’ll be bringing her new music to stages in the UK and Europe this fall on the Feral Joy tour. It will kick off in Leeds at the O2 Academy at the end of October, and it’ll go through to the end of November, ending in Stockholm at Cirkus. Rogers shared a teaser video promoting the tour today. Presumably, North American dates will be announced at some point in the near future.

welcome to the feral joy tour

uk/eu tix on sale now https://t.co/mNmtBro2qZ pic.twitter.com/zD8ATauMuU — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 10, 2022

Check out the full dates below and find ticket information here.

10/31 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/01 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre – tickets

11/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/05 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/08 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

11/10 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

11/17 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

11/19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex

11/21 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

11/22 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

11/23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

11/25 – Copenhagen, Germany @ Tap1

11/27 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

11/28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus