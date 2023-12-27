Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated December 30, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. The Ronettes — “Sleigh Ride” The Ronettes were No. 8 last week, and while they’re down to No. 10 this time, they now have a stretch of 60 years, three months, and one week between their first and most recent top-10 song (“Be My Baby” peaked at No. 2 in September 1964). 9. José Feliciano — “Feliz Navidad” Feliciano’s 1970 classic reached a No. 6 high during the 2020 holiday season, and while it hasn’t had quite as much success this year, it still managed to crack the top 10 before 2023 ends.

8. Dean Martin — “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!” Martin’s snowy tune previously peaked at No. 8 during the 2020 holiday season, and now it has returned to that high mark. 7. Andy Williams — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” Williams gets comfortable at No. 7, where he was last week and which is a couple spots off the song’s all-time high at No. 5.

6. Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” Harlow has the lone non-holiday hit in this week’s top 10, and it even managed to beat out some Christmas classics and nearly crack the top 5. 5. Burl Ives — “A Holly Jolly Christmas” This week’s top 5 is the same as last week’s, starting with “A Holly Jolly Christmas” bringing up the rear.

4. Wham! — “Last Christmas” “Last Christmas” is No. 4 in the US, but it recently had a bigger achievement in the UK, becoming the Christmas No. 1 single for the first time ever. 3. Bobby Helms — “Jingle Bell Rock” Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” has once again matched its all-time high at No. 3.