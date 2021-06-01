Marina has already let fans know that her forthcoming fifth album will feature the contradictory title Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, and shared the hypnotizing single of the same name. Along with “Man’s World” (plus its arresting remix featuring Empress Of and Pabllo Vittar) and “Purge The Poison,” that was all the information fans had about the upcoming project, but today the Welsh pop star let fans even deeper into her process.

Sharing a clip of demos on what looks to be her own computer, Marina let listeners hear a small portion of an upcoming single, “New America,” and shared some key lyrics from the track. “F*cked with the food chain / F*cked with the farming too,” she wrote in the post’s caption, and those are the lyrics she’s singing in the snippet as well. As her earlier singers addressed topics like gender inequality in the engineering and production side of the music industry (“Man’s World”) and the title track deals with climate change, so too this song seems focused on how factory farming and human interference into natural ecosystems has wrecked havoc on the earth’s internal balance.

Since the album is out in just a few short weeks, it’s unclear if this will be another single, or if she’s simply teasing the entire project. One thing’s for sure, this will be Marina’s most political album to date — check out the clip below.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land is out 6/11 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.