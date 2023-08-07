It only took three weekends, but Barbie crossed the billion-dollar mark in global ticket sales. And it happened during co-writer/director Greta Gerwig’s birthday weekend! It’s a cause for celebration — unless you’re a member of America’s conservative media, some of whom have been triggered by the comedy’s feminist bona fides. Among them is Ben Shapiro, who was dragged during its opening weekend when he dropped an epic takedown that only earned him widespread mockery. Now an old prediction he had has come back to bite him in the bum.

.@BenShapiro: “My prediction: [Barbie] is just absolutely going to fall off a cliff after [week one]. The repeat business on this movie is going to be nonexistent.” https://t.co/9GOYC60qjT pic.twitter.com/ofn1HvleHS — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 6, 2023

During his 43-minute anti-Barbie tirade — for some context, that’s only 71 minutes shorter than the film itself — Shapiro played soothsayer about its box office future. He knew its opening weekend would be ginormous, and boy, was it. But during its sophomore weekend, he foresaw that it was “just absolutely going to fall off a cliff,” speculating that “repeat business on this movie is going to be nonexistent.”

Spoiler: That didn’t happen. During its second weekend, Barbie went from $162 million domestically to $93 million — a mere 42% drop. Its third weekend was sweet, too, adding another $53 million, or a 43% drop from the previous one. It’s still the number one movie in America, fending off newcomers The Meg 2 and the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

Did people enjoy dunking on conservative media’s biggest dork being so spectacularly wrong about pop culture? Yes, they did.

Critical Drinker whiffed this one, too, predicting it would "crater" once word of mouth hit. A few flops of "woke" stuff that also stunk –> inevitable anti-woke hubris. https://t.co/npW2fs22y8 https://t.co/2wzOm28D7c — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 7, 2023

A failed screenwriter says what, Ben? https://t.co/ey6wdfQfxg — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) August 6, 2023

follow me on this one: what if ben shapiro doesn't actually know anything about anything? https://t.co/0ApoeLICvu — "I don't have to see it, Dottie. I lived it." (@tonygoldmark) August 7, 2023

Go woke go make one billion dollars https://t.co/Ocj6fPolYi — Cosmonaut (Black iCarly) Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) August 6, 2023

Dying at his pronunciation of "Noah Baumbach" https://t.co/HrquANEHEz — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) August 6, 2023

Ben: "This movie will tank, no one will see it." Ben: "This movie will tank after its first amazing week, no one will see it repeatedly." Ben, in six months: "The Barbie movie fell well short of surpassing the GDP of the top 50 countries combined, what a joke." https://t.co/o2Po0urMTP — Cis Shiro (@ShiroSpirit) August 7, 2023

this guy doesn't miss https://t.co/3wabpMdyw8 — Erin "A Loner, Dottie. A Rebel" Ryan (@morninggloria) August 7, 2023

For what it’s worth, Shapiro admitted he was wrong, if in the whiniest way possible, saying he “radically overestimated the taste of the American public.”

Totally true. I radically overestimated the taste of the American public. Guilty. https://t.co/BtVJxTSBsv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time social media has roasted Shapiro for his pop culture tastes. Just ask him what he thinks about “WAP.”

