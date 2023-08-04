Lollapalooza kicked off last night (August 3). With headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together, the festival is going to be a blast as it continues throughout the weekend.

The “Bad Guy” pop star played last night and it was nothing short of amazing. Her performances are always grand and emotional, whether she’s headlining a festival or on the stage at an awards show. Along with songs from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and her sophomore LP Happier Than Ever, she gave her contribution to the Barbie movie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?,” its live debut. It’s even more of a heartfelt tearjerker live than it is as a recording.

Upon sharing the video for the song, Eilish wrote on Instagram, “in january greta [Gerwig] showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that. this video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself[heart emoji] :””) enjoy.”

Watch Eilish perform “What Was I Made For?” above.