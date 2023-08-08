Even 43 seconds of Ben Shapiro’s 43-minute prediction that Barbie would flop (lol) was painful to sit through, but at least it was tucked away on his YouTube channel where it could be easily ignored. That is not the case with Bill Maher‘s “pathetic” review of Barbie, which he tweeted to his millions of followers. No tweet should be over 50 words, let alone 350, which is how long the Real Time host spent whining about Greta Gerwig’s “preachy, man-hating” film.

“OK, Barbie: I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three,” Maher began. What is a “zombie lie”? “Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true. Barbie is this kind of #ZombieLie.” A made-up term formatted as a hashtag? Off to a great start.

Maher, who will soon prove that he doesn’t understand satire, continued, “Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there’s a Mattel board in real life, and it’s 7 men and 5 women. OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE – which takes place in 2023 – is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word ‘patriarchy.’ Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain – but this movie is so 2000-LATE.”

Imagine you’re having a great time watching Barbie in a theater, until you feel a tap on your leg from the person sitting next to you. It’s Bill Maher. He leans over to whisper, “There’s actually seven men and five women on the Mattel board.” You get up and move to a different seat. Also, no one says “2000-late.”

I know, I know, ‘How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!’ That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women. Truth is, I’m not the one who’s out of step – I’m living in the year we’re living in.

Shockingly, Maher admitted that he “enjoyed” Barbie, but “it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don’t go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill – just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let’s live in the year we’re living in!” He’s basically the meme of Principal Skinner asking if he’s out of touch. No, it’s the woke mob that is wrong.

Oh look. Bill Maher thinks the patriarchy is over. What a shock. https://t.co/YUnnojA8dA — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) August 7, 2023

Self hating 67 yr old man hates “man-hating” movie about dolls (so does his 30 yr old date), preaches that doll movie is “preachy” & THERE IS NO PATRIARCHY BECAUSE MATTEL’S BOARD IS NOT ALL DUDES ONLY MOSTLY DUDES & the doll movie is not about dolls it’s about zombies. https://t.co/nQEQD7bg9d — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) August 8, 2023

So many people's whole deal is "I hate that I have ever been made to feel psychically uncomfortable for a second of my life" https://t.co/IEUcgwzurq — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) August 8, 2023

Here's Bill Maher, a man, telling everyone that the patriarchy doesn't exist, just one year after an unaccountable and unelected panel of mostly men took away women's rights to bodily autonomy. https://t.co/LqYn8leXgK — 🌸Abbey🌸 (@mimisbrunn) August 8, 2023

Bill Maher crying that Barbie is a man-hating movie is about the most predictable thing ever. Hey woah a guy that spent most of the late 90s and early 00s laying in the grotto at the Playboy mansion like a trapdoor spider is a sexist weirdo?? — Jean-Michel Connard 🎃 (@torriangray) August 8, 2023

I love how the blue check and multi-paragraph tweets are a KICK ME sign people pay eight bucks a month to wear. https://t.co/BRyPGOHIwp — William Friedkin (1935-2023) Truths (@LazlosGhost) August 8, 2023

the guy who made "Religulous" is having a temper tantrum because a comedy movie satirized its target in a one-sided, exaggerated manner https://t.co/kdyrN3FkUO — 🗣 (@storylinefever) August 8, 2023

The funniest part about men not liking Barbie is how they will consistently type out multiple paragraphs to “explain” why the movie is “bad” – hence underscoring the whole point of the movie. And they don’t know that they’re doing it lmaooo https://t.co/yeit8yoFSj — Ida Skibenes (@ida_skibenes) August 8, 2023

"Let's live in the year we're living in!" Translation: let's go back to 1954, where everyone and everything caters to me. (Also, the period goes inside the quote in the US, Mr. Maher.) https://t.co/1ZrBNLnlqa — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 8, 2023

