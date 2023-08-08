ken barbie
Congratulations To Bill Maher For Writing What’s Being Called The Most ‘Pathetic’ Review Of ‘Barbie’

Even 43 seconds of Ben Shapiro’s 43-minute prediction that Barbie would flop (lol) was painful to sit through, but at least it was tucked away on his YouTube channel where it could be easily ignored. That is not the case with Bill Maher‘s “pathetic” review of Barbie, which he tweeted to his millions of followers. No tweet should be over 50 words, let alone 350, which is how long the Real Time host spent whining about Greta Gerwig’s “preachy, man-hating” film.

“OK, Barbie: I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three,” Maher began. What is a “zombie lie”? “Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true. Barbie is this kind of #ZombieLie.” A made-up term formatted as a hashtag? Off to a great start.

Maher, who will soon prove that he doesn’t understand satire, continued, “Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there’s a Mattel board in real life, and it’s 7 men and 5 women. OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE – which takes place in 2023 – is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word ‘patriarchy.’ Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain – but this movie is so 2000-LATE.”

Imagine you’re having a great time watching Barbie in a theater, until you feel a tap on your leg from the person sitting next to you. It’s Bill Maher. He leans over to whisper, “There’s actually seven men and five women on the Mattel board.” You get up and move to a different seat. Also, no one says “2000-late.”

I know, I know, ‘How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!’ That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women. Truth is, I’m not the one who’s out of step – I’m living in the year we’re living in.

Shockingly, Maher admitted that he “enjoyed” Barbie, but “it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don’t go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill – just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let’s live in the year we’re living in!” He’s basically the meme of Principal Skinner asking if he’s out of touch. No, it’s the woke mob that is wrong.

