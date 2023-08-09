In March 2022, Mark Ronson slid into Dua Lipa’s Instagram DMs, telling her that he would “f*cking love” for her to “consider” co-writing and starring in what would become “Dance The Night,” the theme song for Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar Barbie movie.

“Dance The Night” peaked at No. 10 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Lipa and Ronson shared new glimpses into what makes the disco-themed pop bop so resonant. Days ago, Lipa posted a five-video making of “Dance The Night” Instagram carousel.

Ronson, who executive produced Barbie: The Album, followed her lead and provided more context with a lengthy caption, which can be read below:

“The first time we worked on ‘Dance the Night,’ we wrote a whole damn song that we all loved… but we didn’t have the scene yet cause it was still being edited. Then a few months later, we saw the scene and Dua was like ‘f**k, this is so good and so fun, we need to rewrite the whole thing to complement what’s going on’ We got back in the the studio even though she was in the middle of a massive world tour.

We went in my studio, turned the scene on and let the beat rock. Dua started to freestyle lyrics that fed right off what Margot [Robbie] was doing. I started to get goosebumps, especially on the ‘come along for the ride’ line, but even more detailed, Dua was like, ‘I want to sing the word ‘up’ right when her hands swing to the sky’ That’s why I f**king love Dua so much: we had a whole song and she was down to spend a hundred extra hours tweaking a word and a line here of there to make not just the song but the WHOLE SCENE better. STREAM AND DOWNLOAD DANCE THE NIGHT my people!”

See Lipa and Ronson’s posts below.

