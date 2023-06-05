Lately, The 1975’s Matty Healy has mostly been in the news due to things like his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift and Noel Gallagher calling him a “f*cking slack-jawed f*ckwit.” Previously, though, it was his on-stage antics that were generating the attention. Now, he’s gotten back to his roots in that regard.

This weekend, The 1975 performed at NorthSide Festival in Denmark. As NME notes, since 2014, Healy has taken to kissing audience members as the band performs “Robbers.” He got a smooch in at NorthSide by kissing a male security guard during the song.

Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023

Of course, the context is different this time, as Healy is supposedly dating Swift. He actually refused to do any on-stage kissing back in January, when Swift was in attendance, saying, “I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect. In front of the queen? It’s not happening.”

Meanwhile, Healy seemingly addressed the Swift rumors recently, saying at his band’s set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland, “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”