Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy really dating? It sure looks like it, but since neither of them have come out and confirmed it, fans are left to wonder. Now, though, Heally appears to have addressed the situation, albeit vaguely and indirectly to the point where it’s not 100-percent certain what exactly he was talking about.

This weekend, The 1975 performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland. To introduce the band’s set, Healy addressed the crowd by saying, “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

Whether or not Swift and Healy are dating, what can be confirmed is that the two have at least been spending some time together recently. Healy popped up at some The Eras Tour shows (and even performed with Phoebe Bridgers while there). Healy and Swift went out on what appeared to be a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. They were also spotted in the studio together, along with an all-star lineup featuring Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and others.