Meghan Trainor has been enjoying a second wave lately. After starting her career with major hits “All About That Bass” and “Lips Are Movin,” Trainor has become a dominant presence on TikTok with songs like “Made You Look” and “Mother,” both from her 2022 album Takin’ It Back. (She also generated some attention in 2023 for talking about sex with “big boy” husband Daryl Sabara.)

Now, she’s looking to ride the wave even further: Today (March 14), Trainor announced Timeless, her sixth album. The project is set for release on June 14, but today, she shared “Been Like This,” a new collaboration with T-Pain. As would be expected from Trainor, the song brings vintage doo-wop sounds to present day in a poppy and fun way.

Meanwhile, Trainor gave birth to her second child last summer, she announced at the time with adorable photos. Also last year, Trainor spoke about the time she and Charlie Puth made out while working on their 2015 duet “Marvin Gaye.” Puth later confirmed the story, saying, “I had just moved to LA and yeah, I’m not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015. I also don’t think I’d ever had vodka before, Grey Goose vodka.”

Listen to “Been Like This” above. Trainor also announced tour dates today, so find those below.