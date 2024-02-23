Before unhinged Twitter rants were a thing or hours long or Instagram Live streams became a regular occurrence, musicians settled their beef in the booth. This age-old practice is synonymous with Taylor Swift’s discography. From ex-lovers to former business acquaintances, no one is off limits for a Swift song.

Sadly for Katy Perry, her rumored fallout with Swift has been etched in pop music history thanks to the chart-topping track “Bad Blood.” But just as Perry is letting go of her position at American Idol, she appears to have released her supposed tension with Swift. On February 22, Perry was spotted at Swift’s The Era Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, dancing and singing along to the diss track reportedly aimed at her.

In the videos captured by a concertgoer as Perry seemingly tried to fight the urge, she eventually gave in to the irresistible bop (which features Kendrick Lamar).

During a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Swift first shared the Easter eggs that Perry was the intended target of her songwriting pen. In the chat, Swift confessed that “Bad Blood” wasn’t about a man but rather “another female pop star who tried to sabotage a tour by hiring personnel from under her.”

The Swifties quickly turned their attention to Perry, who didn’t make it any better after posting, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing,” on X (formerly Twitter).