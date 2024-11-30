SZA isn’t the only musician frustrated with a recent cosmetic procedure. Meghan Trainor has also expressed regret over lip filler Botox, a supposedly rather simple beauty treatment.

During an episode of her Workin’ On It podcast, the “All About That Bass” singer discussed the not so pretty side of physical enhancements. “Someone convinced me with my little lips,” she told her co-hosts, husband and actor Daryl Sabara and brother Ryan Trainor. “‘If you did a lip flip [and] you put filler right above your upper lip – you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip’ and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true.”

Trainor went on to reveal that the procedure has had seemingly permanent and painful side effects. “I cannot smile anymore,” she said. “Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile… You know what this [taught] me? It taught me that my smile does light up a room. And when it’s not there, it’s a dim light,” she says, in jest, mustering a half-smile to the camera.”

Listen to the full episode of Workin’ On It hosted by Meghan Trainor, Ryan Trainor, and Daryl Sabara above.