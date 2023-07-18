Selena Gomez treated fans to a special new TikTok yesterday, where she gave an at-home performance of her song “Lose You To Love Me” on the piano.

“This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me,” Gomez captioned the video.

“Making of… me getting to know myself,” she also wrote in the video as an added piece of text.

@selenagomez This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

While fans couldn’t share their thoughts in the TikTok comments, they did take to Twitter to praise her vulnerability. “is the way she sounds good but y’all always find a way to discredit her for no reason…” one user wrote.

Others have pointed out that the video was reportedly first recorded back in 2019 during the making of the song.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez previously said in a statement at the time of the track’s release. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

Check out Gomez performing “Lose You To Love Me” above.