Miley Cyrus didn’t hold back on her No. 1 hit “Flowers,” an empowering anthem released on her ex’s birthday with quite hinting lyrics. She’s also given fans plenty of cryptic messages to work with, including a mysterious countdown and posters. Now there’s more.

Disney+ tweeted a lyric from “Flowers” today: “I can buy myself flowers.” With only those few words, the post went viral, sparking confused and excited reactions from fans.

I can buy myself flowers. — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 2, 2023

Many users are summoning Hannah Montana, especially with hilarious GIFs, speculating about a reboot for the show. Though that’s quite unlikely, could you blame them for thinking it’s possible?

OMG HANNAH IS COMING — thiago (@httpsrealitys) March 2, 2023

Endless Summer Vacation is her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts. She described Endless Summer Vacation as “her love letter to LA” and it was recorded in that very city. It was produced alongside Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike Will Made-It, and Tyler Johnson, and it features Brandi Carlile and Sia.