Miley Cyrus is getting into album mode. The singer has been finding the most creative ways to promote her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. Recently, the “Flower” singer decided to mail out postcards to fans, offering a cryptic message, which could presumably be lyrics from her forthcoming project.

“I’m driving around town in a beat-up old Mercedes. You think I’m crazy; you might be right,” the postcard reads.

Miley Cyrus teases lyrics from ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in new postcard sent out to fans: “I’m driving around town in a beat up old Mercedes you think I’m crazy you might be right.” pic.twitter.com/s5fEG7y0cG — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 18, 2023

It’s unclear what song these lyrics belong to since the former Disney star hasn’t released the album’s tracklist yet, but we expect it to drop soon. Endless Summer Vacation is scheduled to be released on March 10. While the singer hasn’t said much about the album, it seems to be heavily inspired by LA, which is where she also recorded the project.

While there has been no news about possible features, it has been confirmed that she worked with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson, according to a press release.

The album’s lead single, “Flowers,” arrived early this year and has been taking over the charts ever since. The track is her longest-running No.1 single and has spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Judging by the first single, this album is setting itself up as a smash hit.

Endless Summer Vacation is out on 3/10 via Columbia. You can pre-order it here.