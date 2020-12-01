Doja Cat And Roddy Ricch Lead The ‘Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List For 2021

Forbes has rolled out their annual 30 Under 30 list, and their 2021 class is headlined by some familiar names.

One of the artists featured is Roddy Ricch, who was highlighted for his success in music: In 2020, he won his first Grammy and performed well on the charts with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and “The Box.” The piece also discussed Ricch investing in Compton real estate and working on a foundation to promote financial literacy in the city. “Investing in Compton just felt like my duty,” Ricch said.

Also earning a nod was Doja Cat, who had a breakout year in 2020 thanks to “Say So” and her Hot Pink album. Other artists on the list include Lil Baby, Murda Beatz, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Polo G, Brent Faiyaz, Conan Gray, G Herbo, Ava Max, London On Da Track, and Saweetie.

The publication explained the eligibility requirements of the list, writing, “To be eligible, candidates must be under age 30 as of December 31, 2019, not have appeared on a previous Under 30 list, and show their ability to propel the future of the music industry.” They also noted that this year’s judges were Taylor Swift, Warner Music Group creative officer Mike Caren, singer-songwriter Jill Scott, and Nija Charles.

Check out the full list here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.