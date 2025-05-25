Everyone has a moment (or two) they are not exactly proud of. Unfortunately, as a former child star many of Miley Cyrus embarrassing moments have been widely broadcast. In the public’s eyes, the “More To Lose” singer twerking at the 2013 VMAs in front of Robin Thicke tops the list.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cyrus jokingly blamed the show for putting the gyration battery in her back.

“Let me tell you, I am so happy to see you in my new era,” she told Kimmel. “This new era is very sophisticated and I have to tell you, your show allowed me to create the VMAs in 2013.”

She continued: “I came here first and I kind of used the show as a trial run, you know, where I dance as a teddy bear like half naked, and everyone thought I was crazy. But to see if it was going to work, I did it here first.”

Kimmel responded by laughing off any responsibility.

As for Cyrus’ new era, her forthcoming album, Something Beautiful, only calls for some head banging and hip swaying. So, don’t expect Cyrus to shake a tail feather.

Watch Miley Cyrus’ full appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.